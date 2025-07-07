2024 WAFCON: Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren begins major test against South Africa today

Head coach of the Black Queens Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren is set for his first competitive test against South Africa in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

In a high-stake clash on Monday afternoon in Oudja-Morocco, the West African powerhouse will take on the defending champions in Group C opener. It promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams will be yearning for maximum points.

The highly-anticipated match will be crucial for both teams’ campaigns at the tournament. However, both teams will approach the match with all seriousness seeking for victory.

Kim Lars, a seasoned coach with nearly two decades of experience took over the Black Queens job early 2025 following the departure of Nora Hauptle at the expiration of his contract.

However, the Swedish tactician faces a daunting task as they take on the Banyana Banyana in a much-anticipated clash this afternoon.

Kim Lars and his charges will be hoping for a positive start to the tournament being held in the North African country. Meanwhile, Ghana will have to dig deep to overcome the South African, who has become a force to be reckon under the leadership of coach Desiree Ellis.

The Black Queens are aiming to make a statement in the tournament and progress from the group stage for the first time since 2016. Ghana are yet to win the WAFCON trophy despite being at multiple editions of the continental showpiece.

After the South Africa showdown, the Black Queens will lock horns with Mali and Tanzania to determine who qualify to the last quarterfinals of the tournament.