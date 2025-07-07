2024 WAFCON: Black Queens look to finally lay their hands on trophy

Ghana’s Black Queens head into the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a clear goalâ€”to end their long wait for a major continental title.

Despite being one of the pioneers of women’s football in Africa, the Queens have yet to win the WAFCON, finishing as runners-up in 1998, 2002, and 2006.

Their only major trophies came at the African Games, where they won gold twice, in 2003 and 2015. They also lifted the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2018, but the hunger for a major continental crown remains strong.

After missing the 2022 edition, the team returns with renewed purpose under Swedish coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren. Ghana has been drawn in Group C and will begin their campaign against reigning champions South Africa on Monday, July 7, before taking on Mali and Tanzania.

It’s a tough group, but one the Queens must overcome if they are to finally end their trophy drought. With experienced names like Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Portia Boakye in the squad, the team believes this could be their time to make history.