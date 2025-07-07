2024 WAFCON: Black Queens seek positive start against South Africa

Ghana’s Black Queens begin their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Monday, July 7, with a tough opener against South Africa at the Honneur Stadium in Oudja, Morocco.

Black Queens are eager to make an impression following their return to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition. Ghana, with three runners-up finishes in their history, are chasing a long-awaited return to the final, having last reached it in 2006.

Head coach Kim BjÃ¶rkegren has played down expectations, calling his side underdogs, but insists they are ready. “If we stick to the game plan and have a good day, we can beat any team,” he said.

Ghana come into the game with encouraging formâ€”four wins from their last five matches, though they lost 3-1 to Nigeria in their final warm-up.

South Africa, the reigning champions, are unbeaten in seven games and have a strong defensive record. The Banyana Banyana have beaten Ghana four times in five previous meetings.

Ghana will look to key players like Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Portia Boakye for inspiration. A good result on Monday could shape their path in what is expected to be a competitive Group C which also includes Mali and Tanzania.