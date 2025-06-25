2024 WAFCON: Kim Lars Björkegren to name final Black Queens squad on July 1

Black Queens coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren is expected to announce his final squad for the upcoming 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on July 1.

Ghana's senior women's national team are currently in Morocco preparing for the tournament, which gets underway next month.

The team, before departing for the North African country, engaged in several friendly games.

Following their arrival, the Black Queens defeated Malawi 3-1 last Saturday in the first of three friendly games, with Doris Boaduwaa scoring all three goals.

Kim Lars and his side will play Benin later today at the Ziaida Complex in Benslimane before wrapping up their preparations on Sunday with a game against their rivals, Nigeria.

After these games, the final squad for the tournament will be announced by the head coach.

Ghana is aiming to compete and leave a mark after making a return to the tournament for the first time in 2018.

The Black Queens have been paired with South Africa, Mali and Tanzania in Group C for the tournament that has been scheduled to kick off on July 5.