2024 WAFCON: Lars Kim Björkegren announces final Black Queens squad for tournament

Black Queens head coach Lars Kim BjÃ¶rkegren has announced a final 24-woman squad for the delayed 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The final squad includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders as well as six players in attack.

The team is headlined by captain Portia Boakye, while Abigail Kofi Kim has been dropped from the squad. There are five home-based players called up for the tournament.

Kerrie McCarthy, Afi Amenyaku, Comfort Yeboah, Nancy Amoah and Wasiima Mohammed are the Ghana Women's Premier League players called up for the tournament.

The Black Queens are Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania. The tournament will kick off on July 5 to 26.

Here is the full squad called up by the Swedish trainer:

Goalkeepers: Kerrie McCarthy, Afi Amenyaku and Cynthia Konlan Findib

Defenders: Ernestina Abambila, Susan Ama Duah, Josephine Bonsu, Nina Norshie, Portia Boakye, Louisa Aniwaa, Anasthesia Achiaa and Comfort Yeboah.

Midfielders: Nancy Amoah, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Evelyn Badu, Grace Asantewaa, Jacqueline Owusu and Stella Nyamekye.

Forwards: Wasiima Mohammed, Sherifatu Sumaila, Doris Boaduwaa, Princess Dankwah Marfo, Alice Kusi and Princella Adubea.

The Black Queens are making a return to the WAFCON for the first time since 2018.