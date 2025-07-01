2024 WAFCON: Let the spirit of independence inspire you to victory - Hon. Kofi Adams urges Black Queens

As Ghana prepares for a historic return to the continent’s premier women’s football tournament, the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has issued a rallying call to the Black Queens, urging them to draw inspiration from Ghana’s rich history of independence and resilience in their quest for glory at the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco from 7th to 26th July 2025.

The match schedule is as follows:

1. Ghana (Black Queens) vs. the Republic of South Africa on Monday, 7th July 2025

2. Ghana (Black Queens) vs. Mali on Friday, 11th July 2025

3. Ghana (Black Queens) vs. Tanzania on Monday, 14th July 2025 Qualification from the above group stage will advance the Black Queens to the quarter-finals, then to the semi-finals, and ultimately to the finals on Thursday July 26, 2025.

In a passionate address, Hon. Adams emphasized the importance of unity, discipline, and unwavering support to ensure the team’s success. “Let the spirit of independence, hard work, and perseverance motivate our girls. They are not just representing a team but embodying the hopes and dreams of a nation that values freedom, progress, and excellence,” he declared.

Ghana’s women’s national team, known as the Black Queens, once dominated African football in the late 1990s and early 2000s, earning recognition across the continent. However, the team has been absent from the FIFA Women’s World Cup since 2007, leaving a gap that the nation is eager to close. With the 2024 AFCON set to take place in Morocco starting July 7th, Ghana is positioning itself for a major comeback on the continental stage.

Hon. Adams called on all stakeholders, including coaches, players, fans, football administrators, and government officials, to unite behind the Black Queens. “Support their efforts and ensure they have every resource needed to excel. It’s time for Ghana to reclaim its rightful place at the top of African women’s football,” he stated.

He also extended heartfelt encouragement to the team’s leadership and players, saying, “Go out there and make Ghana proud. Show the world what our women can achieve. Your dedication and discipline will inspire generations and rekindle the pride of our nation.”

Looking ahead, Hon. Adams highlighted the journey towards the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, stressing the importance of a unified national effort. “The road to Brazil begins now. Let us come togetherâ€”government, supporters, and all Ghanaiansâ€”to ensure our Black Queens qualify and succeed on the global stage,” he affirmed.

Backing from the highest levels of government, Hon. Adams assured the team that the entire nation stands behind them. “Ghana’s leadership and people are united in their support for our women’s football. We believe in your talent and commitment. Together, we will rise,” he declared.

As Ghana embarks on this critical chapter in its women’s football history, Hon. Kofi Adams’s message is clear, Let the indomitable spirit of independence and national pride propel the Black Queens toward victory, inspiring a new era of success and recognition for women’s soccer in Ghana.

Source: Sports and Recreation Ministry