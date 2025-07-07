2024 WAFCON: Measured expectations as Black Queens take on South Africa in Group C opener

Ghana’s Black Queens begin their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a challenging opener against defending champions South Africa.

Led by Swiss head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, the Queens are aiming to make a strong impression in Morocco after missing out on the last two editions of the tournament.

This marks their first appearance at WAFCON since 2018.

In preparation for the competition, the team managed three wins in eight matches â€” a run that has raised questions about their form heading into the tournament.

Ghana will face the high-flying Banyana Banyana at the Honneur Stadium in Oudja, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

Given their recent performances and their return to the continental stage, expectations remain cautious among Ghanaian supporters.

Despite acknowledging his side’s underdog status, Coach BjÃ¶rkegren remains confident in their potential to surprise.

“Of course, we know that we are a little bit of an underdog or a dark horse," he told CAF media.

"We are not one of the biggest favourites to people, but I know that we have the quality in this group to beat all of the teams in this tournament.

"I think we can have a really good chance to be successful," he added.