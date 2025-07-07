2024 WAFCON: No injury concerns as Black Queens take on South Africa

Ghana’s Black Queens are set and focused as they face South Africa in their opening Group C match at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team wrapped up its final training session yesterday with no injury concerns reported, a positive sign ahead of the crucial clash scheduled for 16:00 GMT. Head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren will rely on experience and balance in her squad, led by captain Portia Boakye, as they aim for a strong start in the tournament.

Ghana finds itself in a competitive group with Mali, Tanzania, and today’s opponents South Africa. With history slightly favouring the Queens, they lead 2-1 in head-to-head meetings, confidence remains high within the camp.

The tournament, officially known as the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, runs from July 5 to July 26, 2025, and promises thrilling action across the continent.

This match is more than just three points; it’s a statement of intent. Ghana will hope to carry momentum forward as they chase their first WAFCON title on Moroccan soil.