2024 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens begin camping ahead of Rwanda clash

Published on: 19 September 2023
Players of the female national team, the Black Queens, have began camping ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

Coach Nora Hauptle had her full squad on Monday and the team will travel to Kigali on Tuesday ahead of the game on Wednesday.

The Black Queens missed the last tournament in Morocco and will be hoping to bounce back by qualifying for next year's edition.

The Swiss trainer named a 23-woman team for the trip to Kigali, with youngster Nyamekye Stella and Ampem Darkoa star Mary Amponsah all making the squad.

The Black Queens will progress to the next stage if they beat the She Amavubi in a two-legged game.

Below are photos from the team's camp:

 

