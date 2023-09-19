2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle optimistic ahead of Rwanda game

The Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has expressed his team's readiness to square off with their Rwandan counterparts in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday, the team arrived on Monday evening and began training at the King Pele stadium.

Hauptle highlighted the team's readiness before the game and mentioned how well their training sessions had gone.

She continued by saying that she was confident in her team's abilities to defeat their opponents given the preparation they have undergone so far.

“For tomorrow we need to be smart in our decision making on the pitch with the new regulations. We are only allowed to bring 18 players with three substitutes. So it’s about who is ready and in the championship rhythm”.

“Those criteria are quite important to bring the squad on the pitch so we have some important substitutes on the bench so they can bring”.

“We are pretty convinced that we going to win the game tomorrow with the good mood and focus in camp”.

If the Black Queens win the two-legged match against the She Amavubi, they will advance to the next round.

Ghana will be attempting to redeem itself by earning a spot in the competition after missing the most recent one in Morocco having lost to the Super Falcons in Nigeria.