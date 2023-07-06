GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Black Queens to play Rwanda in first round

Published on: 06 July 2023
The senior female national team of Ghana, the Black Queens, has been drawn against Rwanda in the first round of qualifying for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

On Thursday, July 6, the opponents were revealed at a draw ceremony in Rabat, Morocco.

In the second round, the victor of the two-legged match will face the winner of the encounter between The Gambia and Namibia.

The first round of qualifiers is slated for September 18-26, 2023, with the second round scheduled for November 27-December 5, 2023.

Eleven (11) teams are projected to qualify from the second round to compete in the main competition alongside host Morocco.

The Black Queens have been preparing ahead of the qualifiers a few months ago. They have played three friendly matches; one against Benin and two against Senegal in which they won all to keep them in shape for competitive matches.

They missed out on the 2022 WAFCON which was held in Morocco after losing to Nigeria and are willing to bounce back in this qualifying series.

