2024 WAFCON: Sports Minister rallies support for Black Queens

Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has extended a rousing message of encouragement to the Black Queens as they prepare to compete in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana finds itself in a challenging Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Led by Head Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, the Black Queens will be aiming not only for continental glory but also for a return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup â€” a feat they last achieved in 2007.

In a statement ahead of the tournament, Minister Adams lauded the strides made in women’s football in Ghana and celebrated the determination of the national teams.

“In recent years, women's football has become one of the brightest lights in our sporting landscape. From the Maidens to the Black Princesses, and now the Black Queens, your performances have consistently lifted the nation and reminded us of what is possible through commitment and belief. You have been bold, focused, and fearless â€” and for that, we salute you.”

He also reaffirmed government’s unwavering support for the growth of the women’s game.

“I want to reassure you that the Government remains fully committed to supporting women’s football at every level. You have done your part, and we will continue to do ours â€” through investment, exposure, and the right structures to help you succeed. Your performance, your resilience, and your results have earned you that.”

The Black Queens begin their WAFCON journey on Monday, July 7, 2025, with a high-stakes opener against South Africa.