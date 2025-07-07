GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2024 WAFCON: We have shown signs of progression - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Published on: 07 July 2025
Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says his side has shown signs of progression in their play ahead of their Group C opener of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament. 

Ghana will clash with defending champions South Africa later today at the Honneur Stadium.

Despite recording just three wins in eight games played since taking over the team in January, Bjorkegren has highlighted the growth of his team ahead of the tournament.

“This team has been growing a lot over the last month together both on the pitch but also off the pitch so I am feeling that we are physically better prepared and tactically better prepared than if I compare with one month ago, and I am pretty sure the players agree with that as well," the Swiss coach told CAF media.

The kick-off for the game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Queens, who are making a return to the WAFCON for the first time in 2018, will further take on Mali and Tanzania in their next round of games.

