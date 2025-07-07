2024 WAFCON: We have the quality to beat any opposition - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren believes his side has the quality to beat any opposition in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) despite being the underdog.

Ghana will get their campaign underway with a game against the defending champions, South Africa, today at the Honneur Stadium.

With the team hoping to leave a good mark after returning to the tournament for the first time in 2018, Kim Bjorkegren is bullish about his team’s ability to defy the odds.

“Of course, we know that we are a little bit of an underdog or a dark horse," he told CAF media.

"We are not one of the biggest favourites to people, but I know that we have the quality in this group to beat all of the teams in this tournament.

"I think we can have a really good chance to be successful," he added.

The kick-off for the game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.