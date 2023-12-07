2024 WAFCON will be a special tournament for Black Queens - Coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has expressed her anticipation of a "special" journey for Ghana in the upcoming 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hauptle shared her sentiments on the sidelines of the Black Queens' arrival at the Kotoka International Airport after securing qualification for the prestigious tournament.

Despite a 1-0 loss to Namibia in the second leg of the final round of qualification games held in South Africa, Ghana's commanding 3-1 victory in the first leg secured a 3-2 aggregate win, ensuring the Black Queens' return to the tournament after missing out in the last five years.

Coach Hauptle conveyed her pride in the team's performance, stating, “I am very proud of my players. I am very happy for them, for some of them probably it’s the last WAFCON, some it’s the very first WAFCON, so it will be a very special tournament for all of us.”

The upcoming tournament holds particular significance for Ghana, as they missed out on qualifying for the 2022 edition held in Morocco. The Black Queens are set to make a triumphant return to Moroccan soil, aiming to make a mark in the 2024 edition.