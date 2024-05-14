2024 WAFU B 17: Ivory Coast begin training ahead of  tournament opener against Ghana

The Ivory Coast U17 team has commenced training sessions in preparation for their opening match against Ghana in the WAFU B U17 Tournament.

The highly anticipated encounter is set to take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Ghana's Black Starlets, led by coach Laryea Kingston, have already named their squad for the tournament and are gearing up for a competitive outing.

With aspirations to qualify for their first U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in seven years, the Black Starlets are focused on making a strong start to the tournament.

Having missed out on the U-17 AFCON since 2017, Ghana is eager to showcase their talent and potential in the WAFU B tournament. The team has been diligently preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, engaging in friendly matches against lower-tier sides and participating in the recent UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia.

In the opening Group A game, Ghana will face Ivory Coast on Wednesday, May 15, followed by a match against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled to be held at the University of Ghana Stadium from May 15-28, 2024.

Excitement is building as both teams intensify their preparations for what promises to be an exhilarating tournament opener.