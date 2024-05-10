2024 WAFU U17 Zone B: Ghana ready to host participating countries - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has officially confirmed the arrival of participating teams for the WAFU U-17 tournament, slated to begin on May 15.

Ghana, the host nation, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of all participating teams, with Niger already having touched down in the country.

Providing an update on the tournament's logistics, Twum highlighted the preparations in place for the participating teams.

"We are anticipating the arrival of the remaining teams today, May 10th, as they are required to be present five clear days before the start of the competition to undergo all necessary procedures," Twum stated in an interview monitored by Footballghana.com.

He elaborated on the tournament's designated training venues, stating, "We have made significant progress in our preparations, including refurbishing the pitch and training facilities. We have selected four venues for training: Sarbah, University of Ghana, Athletic Oval, and Achimota School Park."

With Group A comprising three teams and Group B consisting of four teams, the stage is set for an exciting and competitive tournament as Ghana gears up to host the prestigious event.