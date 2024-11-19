2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars performed better than the results indicate - Team manager

Ameenu Shardow, the Black Stars’ team manager, is standing firm in defence of his players despite Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Shardow insists the team’s performances were far better than the disappointing results they produced.

Ghana finished bottom of Group F with just three points from three defeats and three draws, two of those defeats at home.

“It’s only the results which are yet to come, but if you look at the performances of the team in most of the games, we performed better than the results that we got,” Shardow said on Happy FM.

“If we are going to be honest and factual to happenings, our first game against Angola, did anything suggest to you that we deserve to lose the game?

“When you pipe down the emotions and you go deeper into the details and analyze just the games, you’ll see that we performed well.

“If the performance of the team in all the games that we played is anything to go by, Ghana was supposed to top the group if we are only looking at the performance unless you want to be blind to the fact.”

The Black Stars ended the qualifying campaign with an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.