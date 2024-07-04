2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana handed tricky draw, set to face Angola in Group F

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group F of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, will face Angola, Sudan and Niger as they eye a return to the continental championship.

Interestingly, the team will face former coach Kwesi Appiah, who now manages the Sudanese national team.

Ghana's last two appearances at the Nations Cup ended with the team booted out at the group stages.

The qualifying series, scheduled to commence in September 2024, will be a crucial step towards redemption for the Black Stars, who have suffered back-to-back group stage exits in recent editions of the tournament.

Ghana's last AFCON triumph dates back to 1982 in Libya, and the team is eager to revive its glory days.

With a new dawn in Ghanaian football, the Black Stars will be looking to put their recent struggles behind them and make a strong push for the 2025 AFCON title.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begins on December 21, 2025, and ends on January 18, 2026.