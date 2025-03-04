2025 AFCON: 'We knew we would qualify because of Kwesi Appiah’s experience' – Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has credited James Kwesi Appiah’s leadership and experience as key reasons for Sudan’s successful qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sudan secured their spot in the tournament by holding Ghana to a 0-0 draw in the first leg and then winning 2-0 in the second leg.

This result placed them second in their group behind Angola, while Ghana and Niger failed to qualify.

Kwesi Appiah, a former Ghana captain and coach, has long been respected for guiding the Black Stars to the 2014 World Cup, where Ghana’s 2-2 draw against Germany was considered one of the tournament’s standout matches.

Osei-Fosu, a former Dreams FC and Medeama coach, emphasized that Appiah’s experience gave Sudan an advantage.

He highlighted Appiah’s past achievements, including Ghana’s dominance over Egypt in World Cup qualifiers.

“I knew we would qualify ahead of Ghana and the other teams because we have James Kwasi Appiah, a man with vast experience,” he told Asempa FM.

“He led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, where Ghana was the only team Germany couldn’t beat. That match was rated the best in the second round and even the entire tournament. Ghana vs. USA was also the best match in the first round.

“With Kwesi Appiah, we had a 50% chance of qualifying. His personality and experience made a difference."