2025 African Women’s Cup of Nations: Ghana’s Black Queens seeded in Level 2 ahead of Friday’s draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the procedures for the draw of the 2025 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), set to take place at the Mohammed VI Complex in Morocco on Friday.

The Black Queens of Ghana have been seeded in Level 2 ahead of the draw tomorrow.

CAF ahead of the draw has revealed that the 12 participating teams have been classified into four levels based on the latest FIFA rankings.

Level 1: Morocco (host), Nigeria, and South Africa

Level 2: Zambia, Ghana, and Tunisia

Level 3: Mali, Senegal, and Algeria

Level 4: DR Congo, Tanzania, and Botswana

Morocco, as the host nation, will lead Group A, while South Africa, the defending champions, will head Group C. Nigeria, a powerhouse in African women’s football, will take charge of Group B. The remaining teams will be drawn into these groups to complete the lineup.

Key Details About AWCON 2025

Host Nation: Morocco

Dates: July 5â€“26, 2025

Edition: 13th

This marks another milestone for African women’s football, as the tournament will showcase the continent's top talents and further elevate the game on a global scale.