2025 CHAN Qualifiers: Nigeria pause training ahead of Ghana games

Nigeria's CHAN Eagles have temporarily halted training as interim coach finalizes the squad for their 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Ghana's Black Galaxies.

The highly anticipated two-legged Jollof Derby will take place over the Christmas period, with the winner earning a spot at the CHAN tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

After missing the last two editions, following a 2022 playoff elimination by Ghana, Nigeria is determined to secure a return to the competition.

Players have been training during the week but will now break until the final squad is announced. No further training sessions or meetings will take place until then.

Victor Collins, one of the players preparing for the December matches, confirmed the break in an interview with Brila.net.

“They have not announced the list; we are waiting for it. The next time we all assemble will be when the final list is out. So I’m in Nasarawa now,” Collins explained.

The first leg is set for Ghana between December 20 and 22, with the return leg a week later in Nigeria.