2025 edition could be the most exciting U-20 AFCON in history – Desmond Ofei

Ghana’s U-20 coach, Desmond Ofei, has described the upcoming 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) as potentially the most thrilling edition in the tournament’s history.

Speaking after the draw on February 13, Ofei highlighted the growing competitiveness of youth football, driven by increased investment in talent development across Africa.

The Black Satellites have been drawn in Group A, where they will face hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, DR Congo, and a yet-to-be-determined team from the UNIFFAC Zonal Union.

Ofei acknowledged the tough task ahead, pointing to the presence of internationally based players in rival squads.

"This can be the most exciting tournament in the history of the U20 AFCON. I feel like nowadays, a lot of teams are investing heavily in international players," he told Joy Sports.

“If you're looking at Congo, I know a lot of Belgian players are part of the squad, so it's not going to be easy.

“There's no easy nation, as you know we have big guns out thereâ€”Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Gambia, South Africaâ€”so even if we do well and qualify from the group stages, we are still going to meet one of the giant nations in Africa.”

Group B features Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco, while defending champions Senegal headline Group C with Zambia, Kenya, and Sierra Leone.

The tournament, which runs from April 26 to May 18, will see 13 nations battle for the coveted title and a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.