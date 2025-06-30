2025 GHALCA Top Four tournament slated for August 1 - John Ansah confirms

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), John Ansah, has announced that this year’s Top Four tournament is scheduled to kick off on August 1.

The annual Top Four competition is traditionally held before the start of each new football season.

This year, the tournament will feature Bibiani GoldStars, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak.

In an interview with Sporty FM, Ansah confirmed the tournament’s start date following approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA). He also disclosed that efforts are underway to secure a headline sponsor for the event.

“The GHALCA Top Four is set to begin on August 1 after approval from the GFA,” Ansah stated.

“We are actively working to bring in sponsorship for the tournament,” he added.

The venue for this year’s Top Four tournament has not yet been finalised.