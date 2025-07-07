2025 President Cup: Our target was to win the trophy - Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito says they targeted nothing but to win the 2025 President's Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors rallied from behind to clinch the title with a 2-1 win against their rivals, Hearts of Oak, on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hamza Issah put the Phobian Club ahead in the first half, but two quick goals from Peter Acquah Amidu and Kwame Opoku in the second half from Asante Kotoko ended the game 2-1 in favour of the Reds.

In a post-match interview, Zito expressed elation towards the win and added that they fully focused on nothing but lifting their ninth President's trophy.

“The plan is to come to win. I saw that we should go for the second cup, we wanted the league, but we couldn’t, and this is my second winning," he said.

“Our second half was far better than the second half. We’re all happy, the supporters are also happy. I introduced a few players, we’re showing in South Africa next and will focus on our Africa campaign next.

“I’m happy with the win. Our main focus is to win, we’re prepared to win, and by God’s grace, they won," he added.

Asante Kotoko will now head to South Africa to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup later this month.