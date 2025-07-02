2025 President’s Cup: Ashanti Regional Minister urges Kotoko players to work as a team to beat Hearts of Oak

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has implored the players of Asante Kotoko to work together to beat Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to renew their rivalry with the Phobians this weekend to battle in the President’s Cup for the trophy as well as the bragging rights.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, who is a staunch supporter of Asante Kotok,o is supporting the team to overcome Hearts of Oak on the matchday.

On Monday, June 30, Dr. Frank Amoakohene visited the training grounds of the team and urged the players to work together as a team to secure victory and bring honour to Asanteman.

“On the matchday, we will help with supporter mobilisation for the 2025 President’s Cup. We will provide you with all the assistance needed so that you can honour us. We believe in you, and we know you will deliver for us.

“We are encouraging you, it’s all about teamwork. I’m glad the new players are here so that you can work together. We are confident that God willing, on Sunday, you will get the win for Asanteman,” Dr. Frank Amoakohene told the team during his engagement.

The 2025 President’s Cup between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be played on Sunday, July 6. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.