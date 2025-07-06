2025 President’s Cup: Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani impressed with team’s performance despite defeat to Kotoko

The new head coach of Hearts of Oak, Didi Dramani, has taken positives from his team’s defeat to Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup.

The coach, only appointed a few weeks ago, took charge of his first official match on Sunday, tasked with overcoming the team’s arch rivals in the high-stakes cup match.

Although Hearts of Oak led at halftime, Kotoko came from behind to secure a 2-1 win in the second half.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Didi Dramani accepted the defeat while noting that he was impressed with the performance of his players.

“It’s part of the industry. At a time we were controlling, we lost a key player [Osei Asibey]. They took a chance, and so we have to acknowledge that. We are in a progressive process

“I’m very impressed with the composition and execution. There is a lot we have done, but there is a lot we have to put in. I believe we will get there with some adjustments. We love the fans so much. We want to see more of this,” Coach Didi Dramani said.

Kotoko’s victory against Hearts of Oak on Sunday has seen the side clinch their ninth President’s Cup.