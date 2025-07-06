2025 President’s Cup: Kotoko winger Peter Amidu named MoTM after victory against Hearts

Asante Kotoko winger Peter Amidu earned the Man of the Match award on Sunday night after his inspiring performance propelled the team to defeat Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup.

The exciting winger started the game for the Porcupine Warriors and played a pivotal role for the side.

In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak led at halftime courtesy of a strike from Hamza Issah in the 24th minute.

Asante Kotoko came in strong in the second half and turned the game around. The Reds drew level in the 52nd minute after a powerful cross from Peter Amidu deflected off a Hearts of Oak defender for an own goal.

Just a minute later, Kwame Opoku got his name on the scoresheet to seal a 2-1 win for Asante Kotoko.

For his impressive attacking performance in the game, Peter Amidu was named Man of the Match at the end of the game.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the attacker said, “I’m happy with the win because this is what we wanted. We went into the game to win because that is what we prepared for.”

Following the 2-1 win against Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko have now won the 2025 President’s Cup for the ninth time.