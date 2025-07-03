2025 President’s Cup: Match against Kotoko will be a great occasion for Ghana football – Hearts coach Didi Dramani

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Didi Dramani, is anticipating an exciting encounter against Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup this weekend.

Speaking to Sporty FM in an interview ahead of the showdown, the coach said the match will be a great occasion to showcase Ghana football.

“Kotoko have a tradition we must respect, and we also have to acknowledge their quality. Sunday’s match will be a great occasion for Ghana football, with the two biggest clubs facing off in front of the sitting President,” Coach Didi Dramani said.

The 2025 President’s Cup is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 6. The game will kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Didi Dramani only took charge of Hearts of Oak as head coach last month. In his first assignment, he is leading the Phobians into the President’s Cup.

Fans expect that the tactician will lead the team to lift the trophy at the end of the showdown.