2025 President’s Cup: We are preparing towards a tough clash against Hearts of Oak – Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, is anticipating a tough encounter against Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup this weekend.

The President’s Cup is an annual fixture organised in honour of the sitting President of Ghana, with this year's edition celebrating President John Dramani Mahama.

As already confirmed, giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will lock horns in this year’s President’s Cup in a mouth-watering fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 6.

Speaking to AKSC Media ahead of the match, Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito noted that his side is preparing for a tough match against Hearts of Oak.

“It’s always a tough game when you are playing Hearts of Oak. The expectation is very high with both supporters. We are preparing towards it,” Coach Karim Zito said.

The 2025 President’s Cup is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.