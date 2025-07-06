2025 President’s Cup: Win against Hearts of Oak motivated by inability to win the GPL – Kotoko coach Karim Zito

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has shared his excitement after leading the team to beat Hearts of Oak to clinch the 2025 President’s Cup.

Speaking in his post-match interview after the game on Sunday, July 6, the experienced tactician disclosed that his team was motivated to win the trophy to compensate fans for missing out on the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

“The plan was to come and win. I wanted us to go for the second cup. We couldn’t win the Ghana Premier League so I wanted us to pacify the fans with this second cup and I’m happy that we won. We are all happy and I’m happy that my supporters are also happy,” Coach Abdul Karim Zito said.

Following the win against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, Asante Kotoko have now won the President’s Cup nine times.

This is the second trophy Coach Zito has won with the Reds since his interim appointment.

He is being backed for a substantive role in the helm of affairs.