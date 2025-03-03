2025 U20 AFCON: Black Satellites need a strong number nine – Winfried Schafer

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Director of Football, Winfried Schafer, has emphasized the need for a strong striker in Ghana’s U-20 men’s nations team, the Black Satellites.

The Black Stars Technical Advisor made these remarks after watching the Black Satellites play a goalless draw against Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak.

He believes the team lacks a reliable number nine who can hold the ball and finish attacking moves.

"The match was good, but I saw that in the first half, nobody shot at the goalâ€¦ 70% contact, but nobody played the final pass.

"I think we need a strong number nineâ€”not just one number nine, we need a number nine, a very strong striker. He can keep the ball, and he goes to the cross for us."

The Black Satellites are preparing for the 2025 U-20 AFCON tournament, scheduled to take place in CÃ´te d’Ivoire from April 26 to May 18.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A alongside the host nation, DR Congo, Tanzania, and a yet-to-be-determined team from the Central African Football Federations Union.