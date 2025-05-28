2025 Unity Cup: Felix Afena Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana unavailable for Nigeria match due to visa issue

Ghana duo Felix Afena-Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana are missing the Black Stars’ opening match at the 2025 Unity Cup in London due to visa issues.

According to a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the two players have not been able to report to camp since Monday and are currently unavailable for the game against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, defender Mohammed Salisu is also unavailable due to personal reasons.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform the public that Felix Afena Gyan, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Mohammed Salisu are currently unavailable for the Black Stars' Unity Cup match against Nigeria.

“Afena Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana are facing visa issues and have yet to arrive in London, while Mohammed Salisu is absent due to personal reasons,” the Ghana FA said in its official statement.

The FA statement added, “We hope to welcome them to the team for the next match on Saturday, May 31, 2025.”

Ghana will hope to beat Nigeria on Wednesday evening to advance to the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.