2025 Unity Cup: Ghana dominated the second-half because my players were tired – Nigeria coach Eric Chelle

The head coach of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, has opened up on why Ghana dominated the second half of their semi-final game at the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles locked horns with the Black Stars on Wednesday at the Brentford Community Stadium to battle for a place in the final of the four-nation tournament.

Although Nigeria dominated proceedings in the first half, Ghana emerged as the better side in the second half after taking control of the match.

Thankfully, early goals in the first half propelled the Super Eagles to secure a 2-1 win at the end of the pulsating contest.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Eric Chelle stated that the Black Stars were able to dominate the second half because his players were fatigued.

“Since I became the coach [of Nigeria], we have had seven or eight training sessions. We have played three games, we have won two and drawn one. We need to improve, we need to work, the players need to know what I want, and I think we made a great first half against Ghana, but I think in the second half we were tired,” Coach Eric Chelle said.

In the post-match interview, Coach Eric Chelle praised his players, insisting that they deserved the victory.