2025 Unity Cup: Ghana turn attention to Trinidad and Tobago encounter after losing to Nigeria

Published on: 28 May 2025
The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup after losing 2-1 to Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semi-final of the four-nation tournament.

The tournament kicked off in London on Tuesday, May 27, when Jamaica played against Trinidad and Tobago in the first semi-final match.

At the end of the exciting contest, Jamaica secured a 3-2 victory to advance to the final.

Today, the Black Stars engaged the Super Eagles in the second semi-final game as the West African rivals battled for a win to earn the bragging rights.

The pulsating encounter that ensued between the two national teams produced three goals, with Nigeria winning 2-1.

The result means Ghana will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have set up a date with the Reggae Boys of Jamaica.

Both matches will be played on Saturday, May 31.

