2025 Unity Cup: Ghana turn attention to Trinidad and Tobago encounter after losing to Nigeria

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup after losing 2-1 to Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semi-final of the four-nation tournament.

The tournament kicked off in London on Tuesday, May 27, when Jamaica played against Trinidad and Tobago in the first semi-final match.

At the end of the exciting contest, Jamaica secured a 3-2 victory to advance to the final.

Today, the Black Stars engaged the Super Eagles in the second semi-final game as the West African rivals battled for a win to earn the bragging rights.

The pulsating encounter that ensued between the two national teams produced three goals, with Nigeria winning 2-1.

The result means Ghana will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have set up a date with the Reggae Boys of Jamaica.

Both matches will be played on Saturday, May 31.