2025 Unity Cup: Ghana’s Black Stars hold final training session ahead of Nigeria encounter on Wednesday

The Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up preparations for their semi-final encounter against Nigeria at the 2025 Unity Cup with a final training session on Tuesday, May 27.

The upcoming showdown between the West African football giants will be played on Wednesday, May 28.

The Black Stars, led by head coach Otto Addo, commenced preparations for the 2025 Unity Cup on Monday.

In the first training session of the team, 16 out of the 23 invited players took part in the drills.

Today, sources in camp have revealed that coach Otto Addo had the full complement of his team during the training session.

The team has finalised preparations for the encounter against the Super Eagles and is now geared up for victory.

Final prep in motion as we get set for Nigeria tomorrow. ⏳#BlackStars | #UnityCup2025 pic.twitter.com/fuhfjPsyKC — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 27, 2025

Wednesday’s showdown between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana will kick off at 6 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The winner of the game will face Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup on Saturday, May 31.