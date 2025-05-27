2025 Unity Cup: I think we are on the same level with Nigeria – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has expressed optimism in his team’s chances of beating Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The national teams of the two West African countries will lock horns on Wednesday, May 28, in the second semi-final match of the four-nation tournament in England.

Speaking in his pre-match interview, Coach Otto Addo said he believes Ghana and Nigeria are on the same level ahead of the renewal of their rivalry at the Unity Cup.

“I think everyone knows what it's about, surely, it's a friendly game, but it's not really a friendly game. So yeah, we know what it's about, and we want our people to be proud of us, and we want our people to talk from a certain perspective, and surely, it's always about who has the better team. And sometimes margins can decide the outcome of the game.

“I think normally, to be honest, we are on the same level,” Coach Otto Addo said.

The coach further added that his team wants to secure a win over the West African opponent, although they are aware it's not going to be a walk in the park.

“â€¦we're hoping that we will win, hoping that we'll be successful. It's going to be tough, but I'm sure we can do it,” the Ghana coach noted.

Ghana’s encounter against Nigeria at the 2025 Unity Cup will kick off at 6 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday.