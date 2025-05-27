2025 Unity Cup: Jamaica brush aside Trinidad & Tobago with a 3-2 win to reach final ahead of Nigeria vs Ghana clash

Jamaica defeated Trinidad & Tobago 3-2 on Tuesday night to advance to the finals of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The four-nation tournament kicked off in England today with the two Caribbean nations locking horns at the Brentford Community Stadium in the first semi-final game.

In the first half of exciting action, a penalty kick cheekily converted by Kasey Palmer in the 25th minute handed Jamaica a narrow lead to take into the halftime break.

After recess, Rumarn Burrel netted his debut goal for Jamaica in the 53rd minute to double the lead for the Reggae Boys.

With a mountain to climb after going two goals behind, Trinidad & Tobago stepped up and restored parity to the game thanks to goals from Isaiah Leacock and Kevin Molino in the 55th and 69th minutes, respectively.

Despite the momentum, Trinidad and Tobago could not find the third goal. Jamaica equalised through a Richard King penalty in injury time to seal a dramatic victory.

Up next in the 2025 Unity Cup, Nigeria will lock horns with Ghana in the second semi-final game of the tournament.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday, May 28.