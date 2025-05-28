2025 Unity Cup: Mohammed Salisu unavailable for Ghana’s encounter against Nigeria due to personal reasons – GFA reveals

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a statement explaining why Mohammed Salisu is not in the Black Stars’ matchday squad for the encounter against Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup.

In the statement, the Ghana FA disclosed that the player is absent from camp due to personal reasons.

Additionally, Felix Afena-Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana are also unavailable for the game against Nigeria as a result of visa issues.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform the public that Felix Afena Gyan, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Mohammed Salisu are currently unavailable for the Black Stars' Unity Cup match against Nigeria.

“Afena Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana are facing visa issues and have yet to arrive in London, while Mohammed Salisu is absent due to personal reasons,” the Ghana FA explained in its statement.

The Ghana FA added, “We hope to welcome them to the team for the next match on Saturday, May 31, 2025.”

Ghana will hope to secure a win against Nigeria on Wednesday evening to advance to the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.