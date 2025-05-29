2025 Unity Cup: My players deserved the win against Ghana after a tough contest – Nigeria coach Eric Chelle

Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, has argued that his team deserved their 2-1 win against Ghana in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28.

In a game of two halves at the Brentford Community Stadium, the Super Eagles were the better side in the first half, but the Black Stars dominated the second half.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Nigeria Coach Eric Chelle acknowledged that Ghana gave his side a tough match.

Applauding the resilience of his team, the coach said he believes the Super Eagles deserved the victory.

“Since I became the coach [of Nigeria], we have had seven or eight training sessions. We have played three games, we have won two and drawn one. We need to improve, we need to work, the players need to know what I want, and I think we made a great first half against Ghana, but I think in the second half, we were tired. I’m so proud of my players because they fought. It was difficult, but I think they deserved this victory,” Coach Eric Chelle said.

After overcoming Ghana, Nigeria will now prepare to face Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup on Saturday, May 31.