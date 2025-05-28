GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

2025 Unity Cup: Nigeria coach Eric Chelle names starting eleven to face Ghana

Published on: 28 May 2025
2025 Unity Cup: Nigeria coach Eric Chelle names starting eleven to face Ghana

The head coach of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, has named his starting eleven to face Ghana in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been given the nod to man the post for the Super Eagles and will be protected by a back four.

Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka will form a partnership in midfield for Nigeria, while Samuel Chukwueze operates from the flanks.

Rangers' goal machine Cyriel Dessers has been selected by coach Eric Chelle to lead the lines for Nigeria in the absence of sensational striker Victor Osimhen.

The semi-final clash between Nigeria and Ghana this evening is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The winner of the tie will face Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more