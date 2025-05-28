2025 Unity Cup: Nigeria coach Eric Chelle names starting eleven to face Ghana

The head coach of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, has named his starting eleven to face Ghana in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been given the nod to man the post for the Super Eagles and will be protected by a back four.

Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka will form a partnership in midfield for Nigeria, while Samuel Chukwueze operates from the flanks.

Rangers' goal machine Cyriel Dessers has been selected by coach Eric Chelle to lead the lines for Nigeria in the absence of sensational striker Victor Osimhen.

The semi-final clash between Nigeria and Ghana this evening is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The winner of the tie will face Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.