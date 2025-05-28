2025 Unity Cup: Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting eleven for Nigeria clash – Jordan Ayew and Kwame Opoku lead attack

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Otto Addo, has named his starting eleven for the top encounter against Nigeria’s Super Eagles this evening.

The national teams of the West African rivals will lock horns today in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Keen on guiding his team to victory, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a strong starting eleven for the game.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare keeps his place in goal and will be protected by a defence that includes Stephan Ambrosius and Razak Simpson.

Majeed Ashimeru and Abdul Salis Samed have been handed key roles in midfield, with captain Jordan Ayew forming a partnership with Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku in the attack of the Black Stars.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 — Ready for battle in West London! 🏟️ Our starting XI to face Nigeria in the Unity Cup. 🇬🇭🆚🇳🇬#BlackStars | #UnityCup2025 pic.twitter.com/qq3EGnuads — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 28, 2025

The semi-final encounter between Nigeria and Ghana at the 2025 Unity Cup is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The winner of the highly anticipated showdown will advance to the final to take on Jamaica.