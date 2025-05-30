2025 WAFCON: Ghana to open campaign against defending champions South Africa

The Black Queens of Ghana will open their 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) against defending champions South Africa.

Their Group C opener has been scheduled for July 7, 2025.

Kim Lars Bjorkegren's side is in the same group as South Africa and are also joined by Mali and Tanzania.

After the opening fixture against South Africa, Ghana will take on Mali in their next game on July 11.

The Black Queens will then wrap up their group stage campaign with the game against Tanzania on July 14.

The Queens have finished as runners-up on three occasions since the inception of the tournament, but have never won it.

They are also making their first appearance at the competition since hosting it in 2018, with the objective of going past the group stage.

The Black Queens are currently in Abidjan preparing for the upcoming tournament, where they will also play back-to-back friendly games against Ivory Coast.