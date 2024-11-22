2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana pitted in Group C to face South Africa, Mali and Tanzania

The Black Queens of Ghana are set to face defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania in Group C of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The official draw, held on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Mohammed VI Complex in Morocco, revealed the groups for the 13th edition of the prestigious tournament, which will take place from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

Group A features the host nation Morocco alongside Zambia, Senegal, and DR Congo. Group B sees tournament favourites Nigeria paired with Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana.

Ghana's Group C challenge is particularly notable, as the Black Queens will square off against South Africa, the defending champions who secured their first WAFCON title on Moroccan soil in 2022.

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle and her women will be aiming to advance from the group to make a challenge for the ultimate prize.

The TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations continues to grow as a premier showcase of African women’s football, providing an electrifying platform for the continent’s top teams to battle for glory.