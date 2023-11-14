2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of Madagascar clash

The Black Stars have touched down in Kumasi ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Friday.

The team left Accra on Tuesday and will train later in the day as preparations begin for the opening Group I clash.

The team was earlier scheduled to train on Tuesday in Accra before travelling to Kumasi on Wednesday to begin preparations.

However, some changes occurred, with the players and technical team expected to leave for Kumasi on Tuesday while training begins later today.

"The Black Stars Technical team has made a change to the team’s schedule for the doubleheader against Madagascar and Comoros. The team will now fly to Kumasi on Tuesday morning instead of Wednesday," stated the FA on X.

"The Black Stars will hold its first training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Tuesday afternoon," added the FA.

Ghana will host Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the opening Group I game before they leave for Comoros for the second game three days later.

The four-time African champion are hoping to make a fifth appearance at the World Cup.