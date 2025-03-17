2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars holds first training session ahead of Chad encounter

The Black Stars of Ghana have officially commenced preparations for their next two games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is scheduled to play against Chad and Madagascar in the March international break.

The Black Stars on Monday opened camp in Accra and had a first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nine players including all three goalkeepers invited for the two games took part in the training session.

The goalkeepers - Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Joseph Wollacott - were joined by outfield players Kamaradini Mamoudu, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Razak Simpson, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Antoine Semenyo for the training session.

Mohammed Kudus who is already in Ghana did not partake in the training session but is expected to train on Tuesday, March 18.

Coach Otto Addo is expecting more players to report to camp before tomorrow’s training session.

The first of the two World Cup qualification matches against Chad is scheduled for Friday, March 21. The game will kick off at 7 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.