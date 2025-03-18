2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars players show seriousness ahead of Chad and Madagascar clash

The players of the Black Stars are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to achieve the ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the disappointment of failing to reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the players invited for the games against Chad and Madagascar have all reported for preparations.

However, AJ Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu withdrew from the squad due to injury and has been replaced by Belgium-based Lawrence Agyekum, who is receiving his maiden invite.

The team opened camp on Monday, training at the Accra Sports Stadium with nine players reporting on the first day.

Coach Otto Addo will continue training with the team through to Wednesday before Thursday's meeting with the press.

The Black Stars will hosts their opponents, Chad, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, with the team eyeing a return to winning ways following the AFCON disappointment.

After the game, the Black Stars will leave for Morocco, where they will engage Madagascar in the second match of the March international window.