2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars to host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium

FIFA has confirmed the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad. The match is scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, at 19:00 hours.

With nine points from four matches, the Black Stars are level with Comoros, having secured three wins and one defeat.

Ghana's qualifying campaign began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar, followed by a loss to Comoros. They bounced back with consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

The team will travel Morocco three days later for the game against Madagascar as the second round of the qualifiers began.