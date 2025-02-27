GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars to host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium

Published on: 27 February 2025
The Black Stars of Ghana will host Chad in Accra for the fifth round of games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA has confirmed the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad. The match is scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, at 19:00 hours.

The Black Stars currently second in Group I with 9 points, will face Chad in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

With nine points from four matches, the Black Stars are level with Comoros, having secured three wins and one defeat.

Ghana's qualifying campaign began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar, followed by a loss to Comoros. They bounced back with consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

The team will travel Morocco three days later for the game against Madagascar as the second round of the qualifiers began.

 

 

