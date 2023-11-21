GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 November 2023
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Comoros stun Ghana to take lead in Group I

Myziane Maolida first half strike was enough as Comoros stunned Ghana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Moroni.

The Black Stars named a changed side with Andre Ayew starting in place of the half fit Mohammed Kudus.

Despite getting off to a fine start, with Inaki Williams serving Antoine Semenyo the best opportunity if th half, Ghana failed to take the lead.

Comoros punished Ghana after Myziane Maolida broke through Ghana's defence to open the scoring.

Chris Hughton replaced Abdul Salis with Majeed Azhimeru in the second half as the Black Stars chased the game.

Ghana created some chances but the Comorians were hard to break.

In the final moments, the hosts defended resolutely to beat Ghana for the second time.

