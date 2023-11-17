2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five things we learned from Ghana's victory over Madagascar 

The Black Stars of Ghana picked up their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after defeating Madagascar by a lone goal courtesy of a late goal from Inaki Williams at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below are five things we learnt from the game.

1.Chris Hughton's Initial Selection Missteps

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, faced criticism for his initial starting eleven, particularly in the midfield where Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Samed Salis, both known for their defensive prowess, hindered the team's offensive capabilities in the first half.The team struggled to advance the ball into the final third, resulting in a lackluster attacking display. Hughton's reliance on Mohammed Kudus to spark creativity proved ineffective, reminiscent of previous defeats against Mexico and the USA. The first-half performance was a defensive gamble, and Ghana was fortunate not to concede.

2. Lingering Defensive Challenges

Ghana's defensive struggles persist, with six goals conceded in the last two games. Daniel Amartey's injury exacerbates the issue, posing a challenge for upcoming matches. The team's conservative approach against Madagascar, choosing Richard Ofori in goal, suggests an ongoing quest to find a stable defensive setup. The coaching staff faces the task of identifying suitable replacements for the injured defensive players and selecting individuals who can contribute both defensively and offensively.

3.Majeed Ashimeru's Impact

The second-half introduction of Majeed Ashimeru proved pivotal for the Black Stars. Replacing Alidu Seidu and Baba Iddrisu, Ashimeru showcased his skills, driving the team forward with dynamic runs and precise passes. His influential performance highlighted the team's need for his unique qualities, which have been absent since his last game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Ashimeru's impact could be a key factor for the coaching staff in future selections, earning him the Man of the Match accolade

4.Inaki Williams Breaks Goal Drought

Inaki Williams finally justified his place in the Black Stars jersey by scoring his first goal in his eighth appearance for the national team. The Atletico Bilbao forward had a standout game against Madagascar, netting two goals, with one disallowed and the other proving to be the crucial winner at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Williams's breakthrough is not only significant for the team's success but also boosts his confidence for upcoming matches, potentially solidifying his role as a key contributor.

5. Chris Hughton must address midfield woes

Chris Hughton faces an immediate need to address the deficiencies in the midfield, given the lackluster performance in the first half. The team exhibited a notable lack of energy and intensity, particularly in the aspects of recovery and pressing when out of possession. Ghana boasts a wealth of midfield talents, and the coaching staff must engage in thorough scouting to identify technically gifted players akin to Majeed Ashimeru. Players capable of advancing the ball and enhancing the attacking prowess are crucial for the team's progress and success. With just three days until the next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, prompt adjustments are imperative.